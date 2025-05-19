Lee County Kicks Off Points Program for Park Visits

A new rewards system has launched across Lee County, offering points at 30 recreation sites until May 2026. The Parks, Points & Perks initiative stems from joint work between county departments.

"Our parks and natural resources are the gems of Lee County," said Lee Board of County Commissioners Chairman Kevin Ruane to the Pine Island Eagle. "We are fortunate to live in an area with access to so many choices to enjoy the outdoors. It's why visitors keep coming back to our world-class destination and residents continue to explore where we live."

Each site visit nets 20 points. Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve stands among the featured spots. The list stretches from Lakes Park to Dog Beach, with Phillips Park and Bowditch Point Park in the mix. Visitors can check in at Lehigh Acres Senior Center, swing by Matlacha Boat Ramp, or stop at North Fort Myers Recreation Center.

Monthly events boost point totals. Prizes range from simple backpacks to full memberships, along with parking passes or unlocking recreation center access.

Visit 20 locations and you could win a two-night DoubleTree Fort Myers stay and a family fun day at Lakes Park perks with train rides, bikes to borrow, and boat adventures.