Beef Tallow: The New TikTok Trend I’m Not Sure I’m Ready To Try
I spend a lot of time on social media and always like seeing the latest trends, but there’s a new TikTok trend that’s gaining popularity involving beef tallow that I’m not sure I’m ready to try.
I spend a lot of time on social media and always like seeing the latest trends, but there’s a new TikTok trend that’s gaining popularity involving beef tallow that I’m not sure I’m ready to try.
TikTok has been the birthplace of countless viral trends when it comes to skincare and beauty. The "clean girl" aesthetic, featuring slicked-back buns, dewy skin, and minimalist outfits, took over social media feeds and beauty routines. Products like CeraVe, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and The Ordinary’s niacinamide serum saw massive spikes in sales thanks to TikTok buzz. Other beauty trends that have blown up thanks to TikTok include glass skin, soap brows and freckle pens just to name a few. But there’s a new one gaining popularity that I’m not sure I’m ready to try.
Beef Tallow: The New TikTok Trend I’m Not Sure I’m Ready To Try
If you think of beef tallow, you probably think of it as something to cook with. In fact, I just saw a billboard for Steak n Shake that they’re cooking their fries in 100% beef tallow now. But have you thought of using beef tallow as part of your beauty routine?
There are influencers on TikTok that are touting beef tallow as the new hot beauty trend. I’m all about trying new things when it comes to skincare. But I have to say this is one I’m not sure I’m ready to try. They say it’s basically a miracle product. That it’s hydrating and nourishing and because it’s just one simple ingredient, it’s good for all skin types. The hype kind of reminds me of when coconut oil was all the rage for skincare years ago. I just picture either one of those things feeling extremely greasy on my skin. I also would think my face would break out so bad.
I would be interested in hearing what a dermatologist or an aesthetician thinks about this, but I think I’ll skip it.
Here’s what a few different people think about it: