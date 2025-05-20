Beef Tallow: The New TikTok Trend I’m Not Sure I’m Ready To Try 

PULILAN, PHILIPPINES – JUNE 26: A live host promotes products for a skincare brand on a TikTok Shop livestream at one of the studios of Ownline Marketing on June 26, 2024 in Pulilan, Bulacan province, Philippines. Ownline Marketing, an agency that specializes in marketing brands on TikTok Shop and other e-commerce platforms, began only early this year with just one client but has quickly expanded to serving more than a dozen local and foreign brands, operating full production studios and delivering slick livestreams reminiscent of television home shopping channels. TikTok Shop, the e-commerce platform within the popular short video app, has spurred a booming live selling industry in the Philippines, where businesses are benefiting from TikTok’s prized algorithm to sell more and faster, disrupting the market for other established e-commerce platforms in the region. However, a proposed bill in the Philippine Congress, House Bill 10489, introduced amid geopolitical tensions with China and following similar moves by other countries, aims to ban “foreign adversary-controlled” apps, likely targeting TikTok and could threaten the livelihoods of many Filipinos who have built their businesses on the platform​​​​.

I spend a lot of time on social media and always like seeing the latest trends, but there’s a new TikTok trend that’s gaining popularity involving beef tallow that I’m not sure I’m ready to try.

TikTok has been the birthplace of countless viral trends when it comes to skincare and beauty. The "clean girl" aesthetic, featuring slicked-back buns, dewy skin, and minimalist outfits, took over social media feeds and beauty routines. Products like CeraVe, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and The Ordinary’s niacinamide serum saw massive spikes in sales thanks to TikTok buzz. Other beauty trends that have blown up thanks to TikTok include glass skin, soap brows and freckle pens just to name a few. But there’s a new one gaining popularity that I’m not sure I’m ready to try.

Beef Tallow: The New TikTok Trend I’m Not Sure I’m Ready To Try

If you think of beef tallow, you probably think of it as something to cook with. In fact, I just saw a billboard for Steak n Shake that they’re cooking their fries in 100% beef tallow now. But have you thought of using beef tallow as part of your beauty routine?

There are influencers on TikTok that are touting beef tallow as the new hot beauty trend. I’m all about trying new things when it comes to skincare. But I have to say this is one I’m not sure I’m ready to try. They say it’s basically a miracle product. That it’s hydrating and nourishing and because it’s just one simple ingredient, it’s good for all skin types. The hype kind of reminds me of when coconut oil was all the rage for skincare years ago. I just picture either one of those things feeling extremely greasy on my skin. I also would think my face would break out so bad.



I would be interested in hearing what a dermatologist or an aesthetician thinks about this, but I think I’ll skip it.

Here’s what a few different people think about it: