Chili’s and TGI Friday’s Get into Twitter Fight Over Mozzarella Sticks

A Twitter battle broke out between Chili's and TGI Fridays on May 16, 2025. What started as a simple dig about cheese sticks turned into a nasty fight.

"Somebody tell 🌶️ to stay in their lane. Y'all are not mozzarella stick people. We are. That's it. That's the tweet," posted TGI Fridays. Chili's fired back with a harsh response: "@ us next time. Also, we honestly didn't know you were still open Congrats!" said Chili's to Fox Business.

The Twitter drama comes as TGI Fridays deals with bankruptcy proceedings from November. While 39 company-owned spots are closing, franchise locations stay open.

Size is everything in this appetizer showdown. A food critic's review showed big differences - Chili's portion was about as big as a deck of cards, while Fridays' serving was smaller.

Twitter users jumped in to take sides. Most backed Chili's, mentioning shuttered Fridays spots near them. Some noted seeing Chili's pop up where Fridays used to be.

A fan brought up a Chili's menu favorite: "They never have triple dip, and that, they will envy you forever." The chain clapped back: "They can never triple dip excellence."

The chains come from different backgrounds. TGI Fridays first opened in Manhattan in 1965, while Chili's started in Texas with its southwestern style.

Even with money troubles, TGI Fridays keeps running thanks to emergency cash. The chain blames COVID-19 for pushing it into bankruptcy.