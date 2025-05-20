Local Family Launches First Wonderland Cookie Dough and Ice Cream Shop in Fort Myers

A.J. and Christina Bordelon started a sweet venture at 10580 Colonial Blvd., bringing the first Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream shop to Fort Myers. This is the first franchise for Wonderland.

Their shop mixes two favorites — cold treats from Yoder's Southern Creamery and fresh cookie dough made in North Fort Myers. They found these treats while running their food truck, Viet Yum.

"This really took off because my wife is in love with the Lewis Carroll story," said A.J. Bordelon to Gulfshore Business. "And we thought it would be a good opportunity for her to expand on her dream, her childhood loves."

They picked a former mortgage office in a busy Winn-Dixie plaza. Cape Coral's High Impact Designz added magic to the walls with custom Alice in Wonderland art.

Yoder's makes small batches of ice cream just for the shop. John Chapman from Yoder's said, "We're super excited to be working with them in that area of Fort Myers that's growing."

In North Fort Myers, Jeff Smith crafts the cookie dough. He bought the original Wonderland business from Derek Plaisted in Celebration before moving it here.

A.J. studied failed shops and found three main issues: "We saw that most closed due to poor spots, weak ads, or money problems."

The whole family pitches in — kids E.V. (19), A.J. V (17), and Ella (8) all help out.