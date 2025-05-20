Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Record with 18 Festival Headlining Shows in 2025

Olivia Rodrigo has officially reached a new peak in her career, announcing she will headline 18 major music festivals this year, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Governors Ball in New York. The singer shared her excitement on Instagram when she shared the full lineup. This is a landmark moment for Rodrigo and an important cultural change in the music business.

Rodrigo's energetic, rock-heavy sets — with an all-female band and covers of bands like Bikini Kill and the Breeders — represent a new generation of pop artists embracing the rebellious spirit of rock. Her recent South American shows and Guts tour stops have evolved into tightly curated, guitar-driven performances that channel the spirit of 90s feminist rock with a modern twist.

Rodrigo isn't alone. Rising stars like Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, and Charli XCX also dominate summer festival lineups. Roan's explosive performance at Lollapalooza last year was celebrated in reviews because it highlighted the rise of female performers on stages that were designated rock. While festivals like Lollapalooza have historically been critiqued for leaving rock behind, today's leading women continue to breathe new life into the genre on their own terms.

This movement points to a resurgence of the cultural zeal of the '90s feminist rock explosion, a movement suppressed after such events as Woodstock '99, and is being revived today by a new generation. Rodrigo and her peer group are redefining what it means to be a headliner, fusing pop swagger, rock requirements, and perms a new, potent voice in an environment long populated with male headliners.