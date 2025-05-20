LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann attend the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Last Thursday, Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hit Hulu and I’m hooked.

When it comes to reality TV, my favorites are Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives and more recently, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. My life is pretty simple, so I love the drama that I can watch from afar. What I enjoyed most about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in Season 1 is that it seemed less scripted than some of the other shows. And of course seeing the girls on the show that I had been following in TikTok is fun too. And now Season 2 is out and while I’m only 4 episodes in, I’m already obsessed.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Is Back And I’m Obsessed

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it’s a group of Mormon girls in Utah who started #MomTok. They're a group of mom influencers who are navigating scandals, relationships, motherhood and life as a Mormon. I like that it’s all the same girls, plus one newcomer. Easier to jump right in not having to learn the backstories all over again. While I mentioned before that the show seems less scripted than some others, I'm not sure that's the case in this new season. Some situations just seem a little too dramatic and planned, especially the Halloween party that took place in episode 2. But scripted or not, I’m here for the juicy gossip and the drama.

My friends and I all talk about the girls and the show as if they’re our friends. Lots of text exchanges like “Can you believe this?” I’m definitely invested. Will Whitney ever come back to #MomTok? Are Jen and Zac gonna make it? Will Taylor and Dakota get back together?