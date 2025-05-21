Adventure Island Heats Up Summer with New AquaGlow Night Party

This summer, Adventure Island in Tampa Bay is bringing the fun with something exciting for everyone. The biggest new feature is AquaGlow, a nighttime pool party that lights up the park with glowing colors, music, and special effects. After sunset, the park turns into a neon wonderland with a live DJ, glowing tubes, and a stunning light show over the wave pool. Guests can float through glowing rivers, enjoy colorful mist effects, and dance at a lively foam party — all in the dark!

“AquaGlow is a fresh and fun way to enjoy Adventure Island after dark,” said Jeff Davis, Park President. “It’s part of a $40 million investment to create unforgettable experiences for families and friends.”

AquaGlow starts on June 13, running from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on select nights. Tickets are sold separately and have limited availability to keep wait times short. Visit AdventureIsland.com/AquaGlow for details and to buy tickets.

Adventure Island also offers fun for all ages during the day. Families will love Castaway Falls, a big splash zone with slides and water features. Young kids can play in Shaka-Laka Shores, with mini slides and fountains. Thrill-seekers can race down slides on Rapids Racer or enjoy music and lights on Wahoo Remix.

For a limited time, guests can save up to 50% during the Memorial Day Sale on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. Pass Members get special perks like free parking, guest tickets, discounts on AquaGlow, and unlimited visits all year long.

Adventure Island is located across from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and features water slides, wave pools, kid zones, and places to relax. Learn more or plan your visit at AdventureIsland.com.