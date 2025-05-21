FGCU Runs Summer Coding Camp for Middle Schoolers: Spotlights Python, AI, and Game Design

From June 30 to July 3, middle school students will dive into a four-day tech adventure at Florida Gulf Coast University. The program teaches Python coding, AI basics, and game creation to seventh through ninth graders.

The math department crafted this program to build tech skills. "Generally, our activities are based on critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and creativity," said Jaffar Ali Shahul-Hameed, program director for the camp, to WGCU.

Students will write Python code and work with AI tools. Past camps saw kids bring robots to life and craft unique designs. The short sessions pack in lots of hands-on practice.

Tech skills matter more than ever. Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon - all tech companies - now top the stock market. Their success shows why coding matters.

AI changes have swept through workplaces. Shahul-Hameed points out: "In the last year and a half since AI and large language models kind of came in, that technology has grown exponentially. There's a whole lot of opportunities out there."