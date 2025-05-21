ContestsEvents
Fort Myers Beach Brings Back July 4th Fireworks Thanks to $47,000 Gift From Seagate CEO

Rebecca Allen
Fireworks in paradise
A $47,000 donation from Seagate Development CEO Matt Price will light up Fort Myers Beach this Independence Day. The town council didn't hesitate to accept the gift, voting yes across the board.

"Although the initial reach was to you the mayor, it's for the benefit of the town as a whole," said Price to WINK News.

This cash fills the budget gap for the July 4th display. After Hurricane Ian forced a skip last year, the beach wants its night sky tradition back.

