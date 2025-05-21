Lee County Is Giving Away Free Pet Microchips

Lee County is making it real easy to keep your pet safe... So let me tell you a little story. One time, my dog Taz went on his own little adventure. Like, real-life Homeward Bound type stuff. But instead of having talking animal friends and inspirational music, he ended up in a shelter. And somehow they looked at my very obviously male dog and decided he was a girl. I’m still not sure how they missed the fact that Taz had... you know... his boy parts. But there he was, listed online as a female, looking absolutely terrified in the world’s worst photo.

I was searching all over the internet for shelters that may have picked him up. And guess what? I skipped right past his listing. I mean, between the name, the awkward picture, and the fact they thought my boy was a girl—I didn’t recognize him at all.

Now if he had a microchip, this whole thing would’ve been way easier. The shelter could’ve just scanned it, called me up, and said, “Hey, we got your dog. Come get him.” No confusion or drama. No identity crisis for poor Taz.

Lee County to the Rescue:

That’s why I’ve got some awesome news for you and your furry buddy. Lee County Domestic Animal Services is hooking you up with FREE microchipping! Yeah, free, as in zero dollars.

They’re doing it now through July 3, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. No appointment needed. Just show up! Bring your dog on a non-retractable leash and your cat in a hard-sided carrier. Easy peasy.

And get this—they’re even doing a special microchip event on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. Right before the Fourth of July fireworks, which we all know freak out pets like crazy. It’s the perfect time to double-check that your contact info is up to date or get that chip installed.

So don’t be like me and have your dog mistaken for a damsel in distress. Get that microchip. Your pet will thank you—and so will your future self.