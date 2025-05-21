The Weeknd Says Tom Cruise Lip Sync Led to First No. 1 Hit, Shows Up at ‘Mission: Impossible’ Premiere

Back in 2015, Tom Cruise lip-synced "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and that moment helped push the song to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 list. It was a big turning point for The Weeknd.

The singer reminisced about it during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show. "I definitely saw that. It actually helped the song, he expressed to the host, Jimmy. "It helped it peak to the record-breaking top, thanks to him obviously."

When asked if he was a fan, The Weeknd mentioned he had never met the actor and added, "I'm a huge Tom Cruise guy. I love The Color Of Money, love Vanilla Sky, Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia, and Mission: Impossible."

In 2015, when Cruise praised The Weeknd's singing skills, the singer shared on Twitter: "Can't believe @TomCruise is singing my song... that sh*t got me hype... lol I can't lie. Tom FKIN' Cruise."

Eight years passed before the two stars finally met in person at the New York screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Sunday, May 18. They shared a quick hug on the red carpet as the cameras caught their first meeting.

Tom Cruise returned to The Tonight Show this May and revealed he heard the kind words from The Weeknd. "That was so nice, man. So talented, actor and musician. Very nice man." Cruise told Jimmy Fallon. He also invited him to the premiere of The Final Reckoning.

At the film's debut, The Weeknd wore a cap with the movie's logo. He also shared an Instagram post with a video of him and Cruise high-fiving with the caption, "Had to pull up for the greatest to ever do it @tomcruise FINAL RECKONING! DON'T MISS IT. Just saw it on the biggest screen in the east coast.

Other stars who graced the event include Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and Nick Offerman.