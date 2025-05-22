Fort Myers Beach Council Gives Green Light to 130-Room Lighthouse Resort Expansion

Fort Myers Beach Town Council approved a renovation and expansion plan for the Lighthouse Resort.

"Four different generations of Kolars have owned this particular property, but what's unique about it is every generation before me has left it better for the next," said Tommy Kolar to WINK News.

Plans show a new building next to the Matanzas Pass Bridge. The site will feature a public pool and dining spot open to all guests and locals. Shop space will shrink from 5,000 to 500 square feet.

Vice Mayor Jim Atterholt outlined what's coming. "130 rooms brand-new rooms, brand-new restaurants complete face lift for the whole complex," said Atterholt to WINK News.

A lit park will replace the rough path between the site and the bridge. This change should boost safety for people walking from the bridge to Old San Carlos.

"There is so many people who want to come down and there is not enough room for them to stay, so I think this would be wonderful," said visitor Barb Goff to WINK News.