FPL Rolls Out Power Grid Improvements for Lee and Collier Counties to Better Handle Storms by 2025

Starting in 2025, Florida Power & Light (FPL) plans major upgrades to strengthen power systems across Southwest Florida. The work mixes underground wiring with smart tech and strict maintenance checks.

In Lee County, teams will check thousands of poles and fix weak spots along key power routes. Workers will clear branches from 855 miles of lines that keep vital buildings running. Five critical power paths will get extra attention.

Collier County's makeover includes putting wires underground in 11 spots. The plan targets 566 miles of lines for inspection. Crews will test over 3,200 poles to make sure they can stand up to fierce storms.