FPL Rolls Out Power Grid Improvements for Lee and Collier Counties to Better Handle Storms by 2025

Starting in 2025, Florida Power & Light (FPL) plans major upgrades to strengthen power systems across Southwest Florida. The work mixes underground wiring with smart tech and strict maintenance checks. In Lee County,…

Rebecca Allen
A Florida Power and Light utility vehicle drives on a flooded road October 5, 2000 in Miami. Many of the 20,000 homes that have been affected by recent flooding still have no electricity or drinkable water.
Photo by Robert King/Newsmakers

Starting in 2025, Florida Power & Light (FPL) plans major upgrades to strengthen power systems across Southwest Florida. The work mixes underground wiring with smart tech and strict maintenance checks.

In Lee County, teams will check thousands of poles and fix weak spots along key power routes. Workers will clear branches from 855 miles of lines that keep vital buildings running. Five critical power paths will get extra attention.

Collier County's makeover includes putting wires underground in 11 spots. The plan targets 566 miles of lines for inspection. Crews will test over 3,200 poles to make sure they can stand up to fierce storms.

Seven smart devices in Collier County will switch power to working lines without waiting for repair teams.

Rebecca AllenWriter
