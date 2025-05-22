I love trying new foods and drinks, so when Starbucks announced their new summer menu, I had to go and try the drink that really caught my eye: the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Every time Starbucks announces a new seasonal menu, I get excited. Between coffee, tea, matcha, chai and food items, there's always something fun. So when I got the email the other day with a few new summer offerings, I had to go and try the one that sounded right up my alley. Almost every time I get Mexican food to-go, I'll make sure to add a horchata to my order. The sweet, milky flavor with cinnamon is not only refreshing on a hot day, but is just cozy and delicious. And now Starbucks has a drink inspired by the Mexican flavor that I'm obsessed with.

This Starbucks Drink Just Became My Summer Go-To

Tuesday, Starbucks rolled out their summer menu that includes the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. I was already excited to try it, but when I got to the drive-thru and the girl working said it was her new favorite, I was even more pumped. And I know why she loves it, because I do too. The flavor of the cinnamon and vanilla is so good, and it's made with their Blonde Espresso which I really love. It was so good and the perfect treat that I know I'll be returning for again and again.

Summer-Berry Refreshers are also on the menu, returning for a second year. I haven't tried these yet, but they sound so good with raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors with raspberry flavored pearls. And there is also a new Strawberries & Cream cake pop that looks adorable.