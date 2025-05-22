ContestsEvents
Yes, That Ronald McDonald Doll Is Terrifying—But I Loved Him

He was creepy, plastic, and always smiling—but that Ronald McDonald doll was my childhood treasure, even if he now haunts my family from the top shelf.

Budman
I know what you're thinking—yes, that Ronald McDonald doll is creepy. But believe it or not, there was a time when he was my best friend in the whole world. Before I fell in love with superheroes—before Superman even entered the picture—Ronald McDonald was my guy.

That photo you just saw? Yeah, that doll went everywhere with me. Church. Restaurants. Family vacations. Playing outside. You name it, Ronald McDonald was there. I was never without him. My mom said she had to secretly sneak him into the washing machine to clean him, because one time I caught her doing it and lost my mind. I thought she was trying to murder him. Like, full-on panic. In my eyes, Ronald was more than just a doll—he was my sidekick, my ride-or-die.

Ronald even had a secret Grimace figure hidden in his pocket and a special whistle that made him feel magical. He wasn’t just some clown—he was the clown. One memory that really sticks with me was a family trip to Florida. I was probably around four years old, and we were on our way to Disney. Naturally, Ronald came along. We stopped at a random McDonald’s—maybe in Virginia or North Carolina—somewhere along the way from Connecticut to Orlando. I was so young I used to fall asleep while eating, and sure enough, I passed out mid-French fry.

My parents packed up everything, scooped me up, and hit the road. A few states later, I woke up in the backseat and asked, “Mommy, where’s Ronald?” She turned pale. She realized she had left my most prized possession at some random McDonald’s states away.

Ronald McDonald Returns:

This was before cell phones, so they had to exit the highway, find a payphone, and start making calls. My mom left a message with the manager, begging them to save Ronald McDonald if they found him. Later, she told me Ronald had decided to stay behind and take a little vacation.

And believe it or not, on the way back home, we stopped at that same McDonald’s—and there he was. Sitting on top of the shake machine with a tiny suitcase and a sign that said, “I’m on vacation!” I totally bought it. I was so happy I got my buddy back.

Eventually, Ronald’s face fell off in the washing machine after one too many adventures. By then, I was starting to grow out of him anyway. But years later, my mom surprised me—she found the exact same Ronald doll on eBay, still in the box, whistle and all. Now he sits on my shelf, probably terrifying my wife and daughter. But to me? Ronald McDonald will always be my first best friend.

