Halloween Glamping Getaway Offers Pet-Friendly Fun in Florida

When I was growing up my family had an RV so we did a lot of camping over the years. But to be honest, calling it camping is a bit of stretch. Yes, we were at campgrounds and we had campfires, went fishing and hiking. But we also slept in air conditioning in comfortable beds, just the way I like it. I've tried tent camping and it's not for me. The bugs, the heat, the sleeping on the ground.. I could never do it again and it wouldn't be soon enough. So while camping isn't my jam, glamping sounds like it would be. I've had friends that have done it, and they love it. You have the fun of the camping experience, but inside yurts, cabins, or even treehouses, all outfitted with cozy beds, climate control, cute decor, plus private bathroom and Wi-Fi.