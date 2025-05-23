ContestsEvents
Halloween Glamping Getaway Offers Pet-Friendly Fun in Florida

I know it's only May, but if you're already excited about Halloween fun, a glamping getaway offers pet-friendly fun in Florida.

Marija
I know it's only May, but if you're already excited about Halloween fun, a glamping getaway offers pet-friendly fun in Florida.

When I was growing up my family had an RV so we did a lot of camping over the years. But to be honest, calling it camping is a bit of stretch. Yes, we were at campgrounds and we had campfires, went fishing and hiking. But we also slept in air conditioning in comfortable beds, just the way I like it. I've tried tent camping and it's not for me. The bugs, the heat, the sleeping on the ground.. I could never do it again and it wouldn't be soon enough. So while camping isn't my jam, glamping sounds like it would be. I've had friends that have done it, and they love it. You have the fun of the camping experience, but inside yurts, cabins, or even treehouses, all outfitted with cozy beds, climate control, cute decor, plus private bathroom and Wi-Fi.

I love bringing my dog Rocket with me anywhere I can, and if you like taking your pup along for fun too, there's a Halloween glamping getaway coming this fall right here in Florida.

Cruise Tales is a company known for their dog-friendly cruises is now launching some land-based fun with a Halloween glamping getaway in High Springs from October 30 to November 3. You'll stay in luxury cabins with a queen bed and air conditioning. There will also be lots of themed activities including themed dining experiences, a haunted trail with trick-or-treat stops, costume parades and more.

Prices include accommodations, all your meals, events and all dog-friendly activities and start at $1999.

There's still more information to come, but you can learn more about the Cruise Tales glamping get away here

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
