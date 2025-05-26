B1039 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort

We have your chance to win tickets! Daytime oohs. Nighttime ahhs. This summer’s a blast from the past at Universal Orlando Resort. Relive classic moments from many of your favorite films in the daytime parade AND nighttime show on select dates. All summer long.

Listen to B1039 for a chance to win:

Two (2) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for Winner and one (1) Guest and One (1) Universal Orlando Resort 1-Day Regular Parking access (valid for one (1) vehicle)

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World TM & © 2025 Universal Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.