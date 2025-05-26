This Day in Top 40 History: May 26

May 26 marks a notable day in the history of Top 40 music. From record-breaking hits to iconic performances and industry changes, May 26 reflects the vibrant, ever-changing world of popular music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 26 has witnessed several noteworthy hits and milestones that have contributed to the music industry:

1970: George Harrison began recording his triple album All Things Must Pass at EMI's Abbey Road Studios. This was Harrison's first solo work after the Beatles' breakup.

George Harrison began recording his triple album All Things Must Pass at EMI's Abbey Road Studios. This was Harrison's first solo work after the Beatles' breakup. 1973: The Beatles 1967-1970 hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, exemplifying the band's continued popularity.

The Beatles 1967-1970 hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, exemplifying the band's continued popularity. 1984: Deniece Williams' "Let's Hear It For The Boy" from the film Footloose began a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Deniece Williams' "Let's Hear It For The Boy" from the film Footloose began a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1990: For the first time in history, female artists occupied the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100. Madonna led with "Vogue," followed by Heart, Sinéad O'Connor, Wilson Phillips, and Janet Jackson.

For the first time in history, female artists occupied the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100. Madonna led with "Vogue," followed by Heart, Sinéad O'Connor, Wilson Phillips, and Janet Jackson. 2012: Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know," featuring Kimbra, maintained its position at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its eighth consecutive week at the top.

Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know," featuring Kimbra, maintained its position at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its eighth consecutive week at the top. 2018: Childish Gambino's "This Is America" held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week, highlighting its cultural resonance and critical acclaim.

Cultural Milestones

Along with chart achievements, May 26 has witnessed significant events indicative of larger changes within the music industry:

2004: Fantasia Barrino achieved her goal of winning Season 3 of American Idol, bringing her into the national spotlight to pursue a music career.

Fantasia Barrino achieved her goal of winning Season 3 of American Idol, bringing her into the national spotlight to pursue a music career. 2022: The members of ABBA appeared together for the first time in 14 years at the opening of their ABBA Voyage residency in London.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Events on May 26 in past years impacted the music industry:

2017: Chris Cornell, the lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave, was buried in a private memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Several big-name celebrities and musicians attended to celebrate the multifaceted singer's life.

Chris Cornell, the lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave, was buried in a private memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Several big-name celebrities and musicians attended to celebrate the multifaceted singer's life. 2022: Andy Fletcher, the founding member and keyboard player of the English electronic band Depeche Mode, died at the age of 60.