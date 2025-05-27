Miley Cyrus Reveals Reason Why She’s Not Touring as Much as She’d Like

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for Miley Cyrus to roll through your city in a glittery leotard, belting out “Flowers” while swinging from a disco ball, well, we’ve got some mildly heartbreaking news. The queen of reinvention herself has finally revealed why she’s not hitting the road as much as she used to. And spoiler alert: it’s not because she can’t find the key to the tour bus.

Miley Cyrus Reveals Health Condition

In an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, the Hannah Montana star revealed that she has a condition called Reinke’s edema. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Reinke’s edema is the swelling of vocal cords. It’s common in smokers, people with chronic acid reflux, or due to vocal abuse and overuse. This condition is what gives her voice a unique and raspy tone. However, having this condition also means she can’t tour as much as she would like.

Cyrus said, “[It’s] given me a lot of the tone and texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on.”

Not Because of Partying

The singer-songwriter acknowledged her drinking, smoking, and partying in the past. Although, her lifestyle before was not the cause, it did not “help” with her condition. She shared that when she is overtired, her mom would tell her that she sounds like she is “talking through a radio.” She explained, “It creates that ultimate vocal fry, and so I do have this blessing of a condition that I live with. My voice is super unique because of it.”

Per the Cleveland Clinic, there are two types of treatments that can be done to cure Reinke’s edema. One is Microlaryngoscopy, the other, Laser therapy. Both treatments aim to remove swollen tissue in the vocal cords.



However, Cyrus said she is not willing to undergo surgery because she does not want to risk it, and that she might end up “not sounding like [herself].”