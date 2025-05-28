ContestsEvents
Delta Air Lines Launches New Direct Flights from Fort Myers to Salt Lake City

Rebecca Allen
A Delta Air Lines plane takes off
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Starting December 20, Delta connects Fort Myers to Salt Lake City with nonstop flights through May 6, 2026.

Boeing 737-800s will zip between the cities each day. Passengers pick from First Class, Comfort, or Main Cabin spots on board.

The westbound flight takes off from Southwest Florida International at 4:35 p.m. EST, touching down in Utah's capital by 7:45 p.m. MST. Heading east, planes leave Salt Lake City at 9:45 a.m. MST, reaching Florida's shores at 4:05 p.m. EST.

This marks the first direct link between these cities on Delta.

Rebecca AllenWriter
