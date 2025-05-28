Delta Air Lines Launches New Direct Flights from Fort Myers to Salt Lake City
Starting December 20, Delta connects Fort Myers to Salt Lake City with nonstop flights through May 6, 2026.
Boeing 737-800s will zip between the cities each day. Passengers pick from First Class, Comfort, or Main Cabin spots on board.
The westbound flight takes off from Southwest Florida International at 4:35 p.m. EST, touching down in Utah's capital by 7:45 p.m. MST. Heading east, planes leave Salt Lake City at 9:45 a.m. MST, reaching Florida's shores at 4:05 p.m. EST.
This marks the first direct link between these cities on Delta.