Naples State Park Named Fourth Best Beach in US for 2025

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park shot up to fourth place in the nation's top beaches list for 2025. Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman evaluated 650 public beaches to pick the winners.

The park climbed from eighth place last year, showing its strength after two hurricanes struck. "Activities include swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding, shelling, and fishing. Wildlife in the park includes bald eagles, ospreys, and manatees. Pine trees provide welcome shade," said Dr. Leatherman to the Naples News.

Gates opened again in February 2025 when repairs finished after Helene and Milton hit. Cars pay $6 to enter, and the beach stays open daily from morning until sunset.

Visitors can't stop praising the restored shore. "Beautiful beach, very calm and clear water. We love to come here for years. And it was not crowded on a Saturday afternoon, cause all parking slots are open again now!" wrote a TripAdvisor user in May 2025.

Dr. Leatherman's ratings look at 50 things, from how clean the water is to what the sand feels like. Smoke-free spots get bonus points.