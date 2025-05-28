National Burger Day: My Quest for the Perfect Meat Treat

Every time I bite into a really good burger, I hear that line from Pulp Fiction in my head… “Now that’s a tasty burger.” And today, my friends, it’s officially okay to think like that. It’s National Burger Day! A whole day dedicated to celebrating the greatest sandwich ever created—the almighty hamburger.

Now look, some people like their burger plain. Some load them up with cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and maybe even a fried egg if they’re feeling fancy. However you like yours, today’s the day to give it the respect it deserves.

Me? I had to head to one of my favorite burger joints in Southwest Florida: the Steak ‘n Shake next to Page Field. I know there are other locations, but for some reason, that one just hits different. The burgers taste better, the fries are crispier, and the vibe is just right.

I ordered my usual—the No. 1: a double steakburger with cheese. Fries on the side, and a Coke Zero to bring it all home. It was everything I needed it to be. Juicy, cheesy, crispy on the edges. Just… perfection. The kind of burger that makes you do a little happy dance in your booth.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love me a Big Mac. I can tear up some Wendy’s too. But when it comes to celebrating, nothing beats the classic double steakburger at Steak ‘n Shake.

Burger History:

And here’s a fun fact: I grew up just outside of New Haven, Connecticut, where they say the first hamburger was invented. A place called Louis' Lunch made history back in 1900 when a guy wanted something fast to eat, so they slapped ground beef between two slices of toast. Boom—burger history. But here’s the kicker: they still don’t let you put ketchup on it! They say it’s a crime against burgers. As a kid, I used to sneak ketchup in like I was smuggling candy into a movie theater.