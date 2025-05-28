ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

National Burger Day: My Quest for the Perfect Meat Treat

One bite into that double steakburger and I heard angels sing, cows salute, and Samuel L. Jackson whisper, “Now that’s a tasty burger.”

Budman
On National Burger Day, I celebrated the legendary sandwich with a cheesy double steakburger from my favorite Steak ‘n Shake, reflecting on burger history.
Budman's iPhone

Every time I bite into a really good burger, I hear that line from Pulp Fiction in my head… “Now that’s a tasty burger.” And today, my friends, it’s officially okay to think like that. It’s National Burger Day! A whole day dedicated to celebrating the greatest sandwich ever created—the almighty hamburger.

Now look, some people like their burger plain. Some load them up with cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and maybe even a fried egg if they’re feeling fancy. However you like yours, today’s the day to give it the respect it deserves.

Me? I had to head to one of my favorite burger joints in Southwest Florida: the Steak ‘n Shake next to Page Field. I know there are other locations, but for some reason, that one just hits different. The burgers taste better, the fries are crispier, and the vibe is just right.

I ordered my usual—the No. 1: a double steakburger with cheese. Fries on the side, and a Coke Zero to bring it all home. It was everything I needed it to be. Juicy, cheesy, crispy on the edges. Just… perfection. The kind of burger that makes you do a little happy dance in your booth.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love me a Big Mac. I can tear up some Wendy’s too. But when it comes to celebrating, nothing beats the classic double steakburger at Steak ‘n Shake.

Burger History:

And here’s a fun fact: I grew up just outside of New Haven, Connecticut, where they say the first hamburger was invented. A place called Louis' Lunch made history back in 1900 when a guy wanted something fast to eat, so they slapped ground beef between two slices of toast. Boom—burger history. But here’s the kicker: they still don’t let you put ketchup on it! They say it’s a crime against burgers. As a kid, I used to sneak ketchup in like I was smuggling candy into a movie theater.

So whether you’re team ketchup or team no-condiments-ever, go grab yourself a burger today. Celebrate the flavor. Celebrate the history. Because today, my friend… is a very tasty day. Happy National Burger day!

BurgercheeseburgerFoodhamburgernational burger day
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Gen Z Is Signing Up for Adulting 101 Classes
Human InterestGen Z Is Signing Up for Adulting 101 Classes
Cassie Ventura Welcomes Baby No. 3
Human InterestCassie Ventura Welcomes Baby No. 3Kayla Morgan
The Richest Small Town in Florida Revealed
Human InterestThe Richest Small Town in Florida RevealedAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect