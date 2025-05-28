Selena Gomez Shows Love for Friend Ariana Grande in Sweet Instagram Post

On May 23, Selena Gomez shared a touching message on Instagram Stories about Ariana Grande. The post brought back memories from their time at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival back in February.

"I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other. I love you, Ari," Selena wrote on her story as she reposted a reel from an Instagram fan account capturing them both.

In the video, the two former child actresses shared a sweet moment as they hugged at the film festival. Both stars took home Virtuosos Awards that night. Selena won one for her work in Emilia Pérez, while Ariana received one for Wicked.

Pop Base also shared the moment on X, and social media lit up with praises from fans. "This is the kind of energy we need more of, love seeing women lift each other up like this," commented one fan on X.

"Can we get more of this unbothered, pure support please? love seeing real friendship energy between these queens!" another X user wrote.

The 2025 awards season brought success for both actresses' films. Emilia Pérez won two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana and Best Original Song for "El Mal." Wicked matched that success, winning two Oscars for its costumes and production.

That same day on Instagram, Selena shared a clip and photo of Taylor and Miley Cyrus to her stories, expressing her admiration for these talented singers.

Earlier that week, she'd shown support for Hailey Bieber by liking a post about Rhode Beauty's launch at Sephora. This small act meant a lot, coming after both had asked their fans to stop online fights.

The friendship between Selena and Ariana blossomed during awards season as they promoted their films. At the Academy Women's Luncheon, Ariana spoke warmly of her friend in a statement: "I know how hard she's worked and how long she's waited. I recognize that because it resonates with me."

This was during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards season when Selena earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez.