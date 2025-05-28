Every time I go to Universal Orlando Resort, it’s a must that I get a frozen Butterbeer so when I saw the new Butterbeer Goldfish, I couldn’t pass them up.

Whether you’re at Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure or Epic Universe, butterbeer is being served inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Whether you’re a big Harry Potter fan or just looking for a sweet treat, it’s a fun way to immerse yourself into the world you're inside of. You can find it at The Leaky Cauldron, The Fountain of Fair Fortune, and The Hopping Pot in Diagon Alley and at The Three Broomsticks, Hog's Head and street carts in Hogsmeade. At Epic Universe, you can find it at Café L'air De La Sirène and the Bièraubeurre Cart inside Ministry of Magic. My favorite is the frozen butterbeer, but you can get it cold, hot or even in ice cream form. And now in another form: Goldfish.

Snack Like It’s Your First Year at Hogwarts with Butterbeer Goldfish

I heard that Butterbeer Goldfish were on store shelves, but it wasn’t until just a few weeks ago that I was able to find them. I just happened to be walking down the main aisle in the grocery section at the Target on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral when I spotted them. For as much as I love the Butterbeer flavor, I had high expectations and I have to say, these crackers met that. No, they’re not the cheddar Goldfish you may be picturing, but rather a graham cracker version with a great butterscotch flavor. Tasty, but not too sweet. I had to give the bag away or else I probably would’ve finished it in one sitting.