I'm sure you, like me, have had a stranger buy you a drink, but based on one crazy situation that played out DeLand, you may want to think twice about accepting a drink from a Florida man.

There’s something so nice about someone buying you a drink at a bar. It’s a small gesture, but it carries a lot. Whether it’s a friend surprising you with your favorite cocktail or a stranger sitting next you sparking a new connection, it's a simple act of kindness that most people won't turn down. But we know the Florida man is unpredictable and can be up to just about anything. And one man who accepted a drink from another is definitely regretting that decision now.

Why You Should Think Twice Before Accepting A Drink From A Florida Man

Usually when someone buys you drink, you sit together and shoot the breeze for a few. Sometimes that drink may lead to another one or two, or you then just say "thank you" and part ways. But leave it to the Florida man to escalate a situation in an absolutely insane way.

Picture this: a Florida man is sitting at a bar next to a guy he didn't know. After what I assume was some conversation, that Florida man named Calvin Gilbert bought a stranger a beer that cost $5. Now, I'm not sure what time this beer was purchased, but at closing time is when things took a turn for the worse. According to WFLA, around 2am Calvin confronted the stranger outside the bar and demanded his $5 back. I'm sure you can guess how well that went. And if you thought it went well, you'd be wrong. Calvin took out a gun and fired it at the stranger, nearly hitting him in the head. The victim literally dodged a bullet. Calvin took off, but it didn't take police too long to get him into custody. And ole Calvin was arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.