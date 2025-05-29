Lee County Starts Night Flights To Fight Mosquito Surge as Rain Season Kicks Off

ContestsEvents
As Florida’s wet season begins, planes now soar through Lee County’s night skies. These aircraft strike back against swarms of biting insects. The Federal Aviation Administration gave special permission for…

Dangerous Zika Infected Mosquito Skin Bite. Leishmaniasis, Encephalitis, Yellow Fever, Dengue, Malaria Disease, Mayaro or Zika Virus Infectious Culex Mosquito Parasite Insect Macro (Local Malaria Cases Detected In US After Decades: What To Know)
As Florida's wet season begins, planes now soar through Lee County's night skies. These aircraft strike back against swarms of biting insects. The Federal Aviation Administration gave special permission for low-altitude missions, dropping below standard height limits.

"We're right into mosquito season, and that little bit of rain we got really started us off with a bang," said Jenifer McBride with the Lee County Mosquito Control District to Gulf Coast News.

Salt marsh mosquitoes pose the main threat. These blood-seekers strike first at the shores near Sanibel, Pine Island, and Estero, then push inland up to 20 miles in search of meals.

Precise chemical amounts matter greatly. Too little spray risks building pest resistance. Too much might harm local wildlife. Staff check fresh data before each mission to confirm spraying needs.

"We will set up our bins and fly over them, and we'll measure how many of the bins, what width of the bins are collecting a treatable amount of product," said field validation biologist Constance Darrisaw to Gulf Coast News.

This operation stands as America's largest mosquito control effort. With salt marshes covering a tenth of Lee County's land, bugs find perfect breeding conditions.

