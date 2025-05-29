Naples Woman’s Club Awards Record $362,000 in Student Scholarships

In a milestone achievement, 48 Collier County students received $362,000 from the Naples Woman's Club. This marks the largest amount given in the club's 91 years.

"Our program is built to uplift individuals from all walks of life," said Kimberley Schumacker, the group's Education Committee chair, to the Naples News. "The looks on the students' and families' faces, the inspiring stories shared and the deep gratitude expressed ― this is what all our hard work has been about. It was absolutely priceless."

The funds support both college-bound high school seniors and women seeking to restart their education. Students will study various subjects — from neuroscience to architecture, with some planning careers in law or patient care.