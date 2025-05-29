Post Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAs

Presented on May 26 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the 2025 American Music Awards highlighted the ongoing evolution of country music as it blurs genre boundaries and crossover artists dominate the fan-voted awards. Leading the trend was Post Maloney, who, while on his Big Ass Stadium Tour and not at the awards, won the award for Favorite Male Country Artist. He also earned Favorite Country Song for "I Had Some Help," his hit collaboration with Morgan Wallen, surpassing tracks by Jelly Roll and Luke Combs.

The ceremony was also marked by the debut AMA performance of Lainey Wilson, reinforcing the awards' blend of legacy country acts with rising stars and genre-defying artists. Beyoncé, whose Cowboy Carter project ignited conversations around country inclusivity earlier this year, won Favorite Female Country Artist. This result drew both praise and skepticism regarding the awards' definition of country authenticity.

Dan + Shay claimed the Favorite Country Duo or Group award, besting acts such as Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Meanwhile, traditional country artists with multiple nominations, including Luke Combs and Jelly Roll, were notably edged out in major categories.

This year's AMAs were the first since 2022, as parent company Dick Clark Productions previously prioritized the Billboard Music Awards. The return of the AMAs brought renewed attention to their fan-voted format, and critics will wonder if it is exactly how the industry expects the country genre's identity to evolve.