TikTok’s New Footwear Trend Belongs on the Soccer Field, Not the Mall

This summer, TikTok has crowned an unexpected fashion hero, a new footwear trend that belongs on the soccer field, not the mall.

You'd think in the summer, the footwear worn the most would be sandals and slides, but this year it's a little different. Especially in Florida, I try to wear socks as less as possible. My feet need to breathe, so unless I'm going to the gym or a theme park where I'm doing a lot of walking around and need to be in sneakers, I'm in flip flops. But to be on trend this summer, at least according to TikTok, you'll have to go to a sporting goods store.

A lot of trends start on TikTok, some good and some bad. And when it comes to fashion, the latest footwear trend has me scratching my head. It's called #bootsonlysummer. What is that? It has people wearing cleats, or boots. Yes, the cleats you'd see on the soccer field as regular shoes. It seems that it started as a joke, but it has totally taken off. If you start to pay attention, you'll see people in cleats at coffee shops, the mall or anywhere young people are wearing these shoes. I don't get it. They weren't comfortable back in the day when I wore them to play softball, so I can't imagine walking, especially on a hard surface like pavement or tile, that they're good for your feet. Not to mention, the bottom of cleats are slippery.

But it's not just regular people that are jumping on this trend, some celebs are too. In fact, Spanish singer Rosalía was seen before the Met Gala wearing a T-shirt, a skirt and New Balance cleats. The outfit was cute, but why the cleats?