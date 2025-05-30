Charli XCX Dreams Up Star-Studded Cast for New Final Destination Film

After watching all the Final Destination movies back-to-back, Charli XCX wants to put her spin on the horror series. The singer posted a TikTok on Tuesday, May 27, where she revealed her ideal cast of internet stars and movie actors for her version of the movie while sipping a drink near a poolside.

"The reason I love these movies is that they really are just about hot people getting killed," said Charli XCX. "There's no moral backbone to the story. It really is like, they're hot, they're cursed, and they deserve to die."

For her It Girl version of the film, she wants Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, and Gabbriette in the main roles. Her wish list grows bigger with Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, and Devon Lee Carlson. Of course, Charli plans to act in it too. She'd love to add Jenna Ortega and Sissy Spacek, if possible, as "scream queens," in her words.

For directors, she's thinking Ti West or Robert Rodriguez could take charge. "And everybody's just like getting completely massacred. It's just, like, bloody," she added.

The pitch caught Rachel Sennott's attention. "Ok I'm in," Sennott commented on Charli's TikTok, and the singer replied, "let's gooooooo."

The Final Destination franchise has been around since 2000. It's all about people running from death after someone sees a deadly vision. The latest movie, Final Destination: Bloodlines, started showing in theatres on May 16. You can go to see it if you're a fan.

Charli is making her acting debut next year in the upcoming remake of the 1978 horror film, Faces of Death, directed by Daniel Goldhaber. Through her company, Studio365, she's also producing The Moment, a mock documentary about a fictional singer.