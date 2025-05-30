Phone Scammers Going After Lee County Residents With Fake Jury Duty Threats

A new wave of phone fraud has hit Lee County. Criminals pretend to be deputies, warning about missed jury duty. Their scheme tricks caller ID systems to display the Lee County Sheriff's Office number.

The fake officers demand cash, threatening arrest for skipping court duty. "If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and contact us to report it," said the Sheriff's Office to KHQA News.

The scammers may know names, addresses, and other facts about their targets, making the calls more credible.

Real police never ask for money or private details by phone. The sheriff wants everyone to know that any call asking for payment to avoid arrest for missed jury service is fake.

These con artists use fear as their weapon. They rush targets into quick choices, blocking time to think or check facts.