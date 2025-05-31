Listen to Win: Take Back the Beach at DiamondHead Beach Resort
Summer’s in full swing on Fort Myers Beach, and the coast is finally clearing for the locals. Every weekend at Cabanas Beach Bar + Grille, it’s all about live music, cold drinks, and good vibes. Catch bands like Crossroads, High Voltage, Steve McDougall Band, Phenomenal Animal, and more—right on the sand.
Need a break from the beach buzz? Head upstairs to Coste Island Cuisine for fresh coastal flavors and sunset views that never miss.
Listen to B1039 all this week to win a 2-night stay at DiamondHead Beach Resort
Open to the public at DiamondHead Beach Resort, 2000 Estero Blvd. Check out the full entertainment lineup at DiamondHeadFL.com or call 239-765-7654.
The beach is wide open—come enjoy it.
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 6/2/25 - 6/6/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2-night stay at DiamondHead Beach Resort
- What the prize value is: $599
- Who is providing the prize: DiamondHead Beach Resort