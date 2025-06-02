We all know that driving can sometimes be a challenge and as if traffic wasn't enough, there's something new to worry about on Florida roads.

Florida roads have always been a bit of a wild ride—literally. Between snowbirds not knowing their right from left, afternoon downpours, people who forget that red means stop and green means go, etc, drivers here are used to expecting the unexpected. I feel like every time I'm in the car in Fort Myers, no matter if it's a short trip or a long one, I see something crazy out there. But now, there’s something else to add to the list: wildlife with zero regard for traffic laws. And unfortunately for two motorcyclists in Volusia County over the weekend they found out the hard way.

Gators are a way of life here in Florida. I live on a lake so I see at least one every day. And between in the water and on the golf course, they're seen daily just about everywhere. But where you don't expect to see them is in the middle of an interstate. And not just any interstate, but a very busy one: I-4.

I was just on I-4 this weekend heading up to Orlando. If you've driven up there too, you know that the traffic is insane and there's never a time when it's not busy. But one alligator decided to get in the mix. In what had to be a horrifying experience, two motorcyclists on Saturday were driving on I-4 in Volusia County when they collided with a gator in the road. After hitting it, according to WFLA, they both veered off the road and one of the drivers hit a tree. Thankfully, they were taken to the hospital with only non-life-threatening injuries. But I can't even imagine how scary and unexpected that was. You'd think with all the things we have to worry about on the roads, a gator wouldn't be one of them.