ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

As If Traffic Wasn’t Enough, There’s Something New to Worry About on Florida Roads

We all know that driving can sometimes be a challenge and as if traffic wasn’t enough, there’s something new to worry about on Florida roads. Florida roads have always been…

Marija
As If Traffic Wasn’t Enough, There’s Something New to Worry About on Florida Roads
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

We all know that driving can sometimes be a challenge and as if traffic wasn't enough, there's something new to worry about on Florida roads.

Florida roads have always been a bit of a wild ride—literally. Between snowbirds not knowing their right from left, afternoon downpours, people who forget that red means stop and green means go, etc, drivers here are used to expecting the unexpected. I feel like every time I'm in the car in Fort Myers, no matter if it's a short trip or a long one, I see something crazy out there. But now, there’s something else to add to the list: wildlife with zero regard for traffic laws. And unfortunately for two motorcyclists in Volusia County over the weekend they found out the hard way.

As If Traffic Wasn’t Enough, There’s Something New to Worry About on Florida Roads

Gators are a way of life here in Florida. I live on a lake so I see at least one every day. And between in the water and on the golf course, they're seen daily just about everywhere. But where you don't expect to see them is in the middle of an interstate. And not just any interstate, but a very busy one: I-4.

I was just on I-4 this weekend heading up to Orlando. If you've driven up there too, you know that the traffic is insane and there's never a time when it's not busy. But one alligator decided to get in the mix. In what had to be a horrifying experience, two motorcyclists on Saturday were driving on I-4 in Volusia County when they collided with a gator in the road. After hitting it, according to WFLA, they both veered off the road and one of the drivers hit a tree. Thankfully, they were taken to the hospital with only non-life-threatening injuries. But I can't even imagine how scary and unexpected that was. You'd think with all the things we have to worry about on the roads, a gator wouldn't be one of them.

Just another thing to keep your eyes peeled for out there.

alligatorDrivingFloridaI-4
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Popeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps to Menu
Human InterestPopeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps to MenuTim Staskiewicz
Legally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm Dinner Theater
Local NewsLegally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm Dinner Theater
This Day in Sports History: June 2
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 2Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect