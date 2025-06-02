ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Dua Lipa Rocks White Jacquemus Gown During French Family Getaway

Dua Lipa posted a striking photo of herself in a plunging, off-the-shoulder, white Jacquemus dress on Instagram on May 27. She wore the $1,590 dress at a French beach spot,…

Laura Adkins
Dua Lipa performs on stage during Radical Optimism European Tour Movistar at Paris La Défense Arena on May 23, 2025 in Nanterre, France.
Aurelien Meunier / Stringer via Getty Images

Dua Lipa posted a striking photo of herself in a plunging, off-the-shoulder, white Jacquemus dress on Instagram on May 27. She wore the $1,590 dress at a French beach spot, and it resembles a wedding gown. The picture was from a recent vacation.

The mid-length dress hugged her curves, and a sparkly ring caught the light on her hand. It's the same one that started whispers about her and Callum Turner getting engaged last winter. She wore minimal jewelry except for the ring, and her makeup featured a natural look with dewy skin, sun-kissed cheeks, and glossy lips. She also had soft waves in her hair.

The stark white choice marks fresh ground for her wardrobe picks. One fan wrote, "Girl, I thought you got married for a second."

 As Marie Claire put it: "Though she got engaged to actor Callum Turner late last year, Dua Lipa is only now kicking off her bridal fashion era."

She switched it up for beach time in a brown bikini with spots, and red-framed Chanel sunglasses finished the look.

Just weeks ago at the Met Gala, she turned up with Turner. She picked a short, black Chanel dress while he stuck to a classic style in dark formal wear with two rows of buttons.

Since they started seeing each other in January 2024, fans have been watching closely. The chunky diamond ring showed up in December, but they're keeping quiet about when they'll tie the knot.

Callum TurnerDua Lipa
Laura AdkinsWriter
