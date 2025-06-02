ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lee County Opens $38.5M Emergency Center in Fort Myers

Rebecca Allen
Blurred motion action view of an ambulance responding to the scene of an emergency.
Getty Royalty Free

A state-of-the-art $38.5 million emergency operations hub opened its doors on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers. This vital hub, stretching across 36,873 square feet between Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82, stands ready to shield the community when disaster strikes.

Inside the two-story structure, staff will direct 911 calls, guide ambulances, and watch over traffic flows. 

Staff can hunker down during emergencies in built-in quarters with full amenities. The main control rooms are equipped with next-gen systems that speed up crisis response times.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 29, 2025.

first responderslee county
Rebecca AllenWriter
