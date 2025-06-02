Lee County Opens $38.5M Emergency Center in Fort Myers

A state-of-the-art $38.5 million emergency operations hub opened its doors on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers. This vital hub, stretching across 36,873 square feet between Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82, stands ready to shield the community when disaster strikes.

Inside the two-story structure, staff will direct 911 calls, guide ambulances, and watch over traffic flows.

Staff can hunker down during emergencies in built-in quarters with full amenities. The main control rooms are equipped with next-gen systems that speed up crisis response times.