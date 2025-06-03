Collier County Plans Pet Breeder Permits To Combat Animal Overpopulation

Next month, county officials will decide on strict new pet breeding rules. The July 8 vote aims to tackle the flood of animals filling local shelters, straining the Domestic Animal Services (DAS) system. Short-term fixes haven't worked.

Under the plan, anyone breeding cats or dogs must get permits, even those with just one or two litters per year. The county wants better tracking of where pets come from.

"It seems to me we can spend money much more wisely and more effectively by partnering with the private sector," said Commissioner Burt Saunders to Fox 4.

While officials added $1.5 million to help, they know bigger buildings won't fix what's causing the problem. Breaking these new rules could cost up to $500.

SNIP Collier founder Tom Kepp wants stronger action. "The problem is out in the field," he told Naples Daily News. His fix? Link fines to property records so people can't dodge payments.