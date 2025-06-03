Why Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham Missed Mel B’s 50th Birthday Party

Mel B (Scary Spice) just turned 50! Naturally, she threw a birthday bash that could only be described as spicy. We’re talking about a party fit for pop star royalty, including a guest list hotter than a ‘90s lava lamp. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie C (Sporty Spice) showed up. But two Spice Girls were missing in action: Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh).

Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham MIA in Mel B’s 50th Birthday Party

A source told Us Weekly that Beckham “was away” and that Halliwell “was busy.” However, the birthday girl was still “delighted” to have a mini-Spice Girls reunion with Emma and Mel C. who attended.

Another insider shared that even if Beckham “wasn’t able to attend” the party, she “is in contact with Mel and wished her happy birthday.”

Mel B posted a video highlighting the special moments during her leopard themed party. She’s seen dancing and mingling with her guests, generally having the time of her life. In the video, she can be seen dancing and hugging Mel C and Emma a couple of times.

She captioned the post with “Heres to 50 !!! And allll thats to come”

Are Geri and Mel B Feuding?

Geri’s absence from Mel B’s party might also be because of rumors that the two are feuding. The Daily Mail reported last year that the two had a “frosty” reunion at Victoria’s 50th birthday party after Mel B claimed in an interview that Geri lied about her age. A source also said, “Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband's relationship with his assistant. It has been a tough enough time. She's just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes.” Mel B also reportedly greeted Geri with a “Happy 75th Birthday” post online with unflattering photos, seemingly referencing her past interview about Geri’s age.