ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Gulf Coast Residents Load Up on Hurricane Supplies Even Without Tax Break

Shoppers are stocking up on storm gear as hurricane season starts, despite no tax-free deals this year.  Sunshine Ace Hardware stepped up with special discounts to fill the gap. Their stores cut prices on…

Rebecca Allen
Volunteers and staff of Harris County Precinct One give out donated items, including water, sanitary wipes, and emergency meals, at its Central Service Center on July 11, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Nearly one million people still remain without electricity in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which was a category one hurricane that made a direct hit on Houston and surrounding areas on July 8, leaving more than two million people without power.
Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

Shoppers are stocking up on storm gear as hurricane season starts, despite no tax-free deals this year. 

Sunshine Ace Hardware stepped up with special discounts to fill the gap. Their stores cut prices on essential items and started a contest to win a generator. Short-term deals target basic needs like power sources and lighting.

"The more you buy, the more you save," said Scott Hamblen, Sunshine Ace COO. "We're here every day to take care of people."

Safety experts push for early preparation to skip the mad dash when storms threaten. Basic needs top their checklists, like power banks, lights, cooling devices, and backup systems, rank as critical items.

"We have a hurricane closet," said Diane Sylvester to Gulf Coast News. "We just have a closet set up with our batteries in it and our flashlights and whatever else we need for the hurricane."

Sylvester tracks her stock year-round. "We look for batteries really all year long, and we make sure that we have them pretty much set up at right around this time," she said.

Storm season starts June 1 and ends November 30.

hurricaneSupplies
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Captiva
Local NewsThree-Day Music Festival Coming Back to Captiva With Six Nashville ArtistsRebecca Allen
Chef cooking in restaurant kitchen abstract blurred defocused background
Local NewsSouthwest Florida Steps Up Summer Food Help as Schools CloseRebecca Allen
runners feet on the street for Turkey Trots In Southwest Florida
Local NewsLa Ola’s 5K Run at Bell Tower Shops To Support Child Care Programs on June 7Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect