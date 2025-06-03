ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
La Ola’s 5K Run at Bell Tower Shops To Support Child Care Programs on June 7

Rebecca Allen
The La Ola Big Run 5K at Bell Tower Shops takes place on June 7 at 7 a.m. Fleet Feet Fort Myers organized this event to boost funding for Child Care of Southwest Florida's youth programs.

There are about 350 children in the organization, with about 95% of the kids receiving subsidized care.

Strong turnout pushed organizers to switch the location from Lakes Park. Bell Tower Shops now hosts the run, where participants can win prizes, including free shoes for race winners and raffle participants.

Runners should bring basic school items to donate. The most-needed supplies include pencils, crayons, markers, chalk, scissors, and construction paper to support Child Care SWFL's teaching activities.

Register for the run online. Visit Child Care of Southwest Florida's website or call 239-278-1002 for more information.

