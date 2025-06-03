La Ola’s 5K Run at Bell Tower Shops To Support Child Care Programs on June 7

The La Ola Big Run 5K at Bell Tower Shops takes place on June 7 at 7 a.m. Fleet Feet Fort Myers organized this event to boost funding for Child Care of Southwest Florida's youth programs.

There are about 350 children in the organization, with about 95% of the kids receiving subsidized care.

Strong turnout pushed organizers to switch the location from Lakes Park. Bell Tower Shops now hosts the run, where participants can win prizes, including free shoes for race winners and raffle participants.

Runners should bring basic school items to donate. The most-needed supplies include pencils, crayons, markers, chalk, scissors, and construction paper to support Child Care SWFL's teaching activities.