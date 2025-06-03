McDonald’s Sets July 2025 Return Date for Snack Wrap After Nine-Year Absence

After nine years of waiting, McDonald's plans to bring Snack Wraps back to U.S. menus starting July 10, 2025. During a "Good Morning America" segment, USA President Joe Erlinger broke the news that got fans excited, said Erlinger to Good Morning America.

When the wraps come back, customers can choose between Spicy or Ranch flavors. They'll be available solo or as part of meal combos. Unlike previous temporary offerings, these wraps are here to stay.

The comeback happened because customers demanded it. "People kept asking - through tweets, posts, and even signed petitions. Their passion pushed us to bring it back," the company told ABC News.

McDonald's first launched the wrap in 2006, featuring crispy chicken with ranch sauce in a tortilla. The following year, they added two new options: grilled chicken and honey mustard.

The wrap was created as a convenient option for people on the go. They used chicken from their Chicken Selects, which meant fresh cooking throughout service hours.

In 2016, U.S. locations dropped the wraps. Workers found them too complicated to make quickly.

The wrap stayed on menus outside America. Fans could still grab them - now called "McWraps" - at locations in Canada, Australia, and the UK.