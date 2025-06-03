Side-by-Side Photos Reveal Blue Ivy Looks Just Like Young Beyoncé

Tina Knowles got everyone on social media talking after she posted side-by-side photos of her daughter, Beyoncé, at 19, and her 13-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy. The post quickly blew up on Instagram, pulling over a million views.

The photos show Beyoncé from a 2000 episode of The Famous Jett Jackson next to Blue Ivy during the 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour. "My babies twinning," Tina Knowles wrote in her caption.

Standing tall at 5'9", Blue Ivy has taken on bigger roles in her mum's shows since 2023. On stage, she rocks a white tank and brown cowboy hat, quite different from her mom's old metallic outfit in the comparison shot.

Social media watchers tracked the shifts in Blue Ivy's features through the years. One Instagram comment noted: "She started off looking more like her dad, now she's her mother's carbon copy." "Bey definitely gave birth to herself," another fan commented. "Baby, I swear it's déjà vu!" a third user added.

The fresh comparison shots hit X and pulled in 12 million views. The comments pouring in? All about how much spotted bits of both Beyoncé and Jay Z they see in the young performer's face.

Stage presence runs strong in Blue Ivy's blood, and her grandma expressed how she felt watching the teen perform on tour. "At the end of the day, the best thing about that is I just see the confidence grow every day," Tina Knowles shared with Extra.

The proud grandma spotted big shifts in Blue's demeanor: "Blue is tall, she's 5ft 9in, and 13 years old, and it's great, I would always say 'Stand tall because your grandma always wanted you to be tall,' but she would still slump a little bit. But now we have the model pose and strutting, and she's confident. That's the most important thing for me," she revealed.