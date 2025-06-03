If you're a runner and looking for a fun way to celebrate Global Running Day, South Cape Run Club is hosting a free 5k.

Global Running Day, celebrated annually on the first Wednesday of June, is a worldwide celebration of the sport of running. It encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving and embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or you're just lacing up your sneakers for the first time, this is way to unite with runners around the world in a fun way. And tomorrow, June 3, South Cape Run Club is hosting their 1st Annual Global Running Day Celebration with a free 5k.

South Cape Run Club Hosting Free 5k For Global Running Day 2025

Tomorrow at Optimal Wellness in Cape Coral, join in on the Global Running Day fun with a free 5k. The race is open to all ages, fitness levels and you can even bring your dog along. Ariana Murillo with South Cape Run Club said in a press release: "This isn't just about running- it's about connection. By coming together with other local groups and neighbors, we're creating a healthier, more united community. It's movement with meaning." And don't worry if you're new to running, there will be different route options for all levels.

Here's what to know:

When: Wednesday, June 4th. Check-in at 6pm, run starts at 6:30

Where: Optimal Wellness- 885 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Cost: FREE

Event Perks: 50% off IVs and vitamin injections from Optimal Wellness, cold plunge tubs, swag, event t-shirts and raffles

For more info, click here