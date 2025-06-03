ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

South Cape Run Club Hosting Free 5k For Global Running Day 2025

If you’re a runner and looking for a fun way to celebrate Global Running Day, South Cape Run Club is hosting a free 5k. Global Running Day, celebrated annually on…

Marija
South Cape Run Club Hosting Free 5k For Global Running Day 2025
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

If you're a runner and looking for a fun way to celebrate Global Running Day, South Cape Run Club is hosting a free 5k.

Global Running Day, celebrated annually on the first Wednesday of June, is a worldwide celebration of the sport of running. It encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving and embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or you're just lacing up your sneakers for the first time, this is way to unite with runners around the world in a fun way. And tomorrow, June 3, South Cape Run Club is hosting their 1st Annual Global Running Day Celebration with a free 5k.

South Cape Run Club Hosting Free 5k For Global Running Day 2025

Tomorrow at Optimal Wellness in Cape Coral, join in on the Global Running Day fun with a free 5k. The race is open to all ages, fitness levels and you can even bring your dog along. Ariana Murillo with South Cape Run Club said in a press release: "This isn't just about running- it's about connection. By coming together with other local groups and neighbors, we're creating a healthier, more united community. It's movement with meaning." And don't worry if you're new to running, there will be different route options for all levels.

Here's what to know:

When: Wednesday, June 4th. Check-in at 6pm, run starts at 6:30

Where: Optimal Wellness- 885 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Cost: FREE

Event Perks: 50% off IVs and vitamin injections from Optimal Wellness, cold plunge tubs, swag, event t-shirts and raffles

For more info, click here

I have a lot of friends in various running groups in Southwest Florida and that's the overwhelming feeling, a sense of community of likeminded individuals. Tomorrow will be a great way to meet some new people and get some exercise in the Cape.

Cape Coralglobal running dayRunning
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Blurred motion action view of an ambulance responding to the scene of an emergency.
Local NewsLee County Opens $38.5M Emergency Center in Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Police To Build New 3-Story HQ, Adding More Space and Parking
Local NewsFort Myers Police To Build New 3-Story HQ, Adding More Space and ParkingRebecca Allen
Legally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm Dinner Theater
Local NewsLegally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm Dinner Theater
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect