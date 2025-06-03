Southwest Florida Counties Ban Summer Fertilizer Use To Protect Waterways

Starting June 1, 2025, Southwest Florida put a stop to nitrogen and phosphorus-based lawn treatments. The ban runs through September 30. Rain washes these chemicals into local waters, so officials acted to keep them clean.

"Excessive nutrients in the waterway, which would be sort of defined as nutrients beyond what the waterway can handle, can exacerbate red tides," said Lisa Krieger, the Lee County Natural Resources Operations Manager, to WINK News.

Since the late 2000s, strict lawn rules have spread across Florida. More than 100 areas now limit what goes on in yards. The push started after the water turned bad from too many people moving in during the 1990s.

The rules now stretch across much of the state's southwest. Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples, and other spots already have these summer restrictions in place. Only Collier County sticks to suggestions instead of rules.

In Lee County, a gnome named Lee is featured in a new campaign to raise awareness about the new ordinance, including on billboards, television ads, and social media.

Water needs a 10-foot buffer from treated grass. Spills must be swept up, not washed away. The rules aim to keep chemicals out of streams and bays.

"Everybody can still have their vegetable gardens. You can use selective fertilizer. The big things we're trying to hit with this ordinance are the lawn, the turf grass," Krieger told WINK News.