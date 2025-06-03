Southwest Florida Steps Up Summer Food Help as Schools Close

Food banks across Southwest Florida have doubled their efforts as summer break puts school meals on pause. The Harry Chapin Food Bank now works with 175 local groups to feed those in need.

"There is a couple of big reasons for that," said Richard Leber, CEO and president of the food bank, to WINK News. "One is, if they've got children, children are home from school, so they're not getting fed lunch or breakfast at school."

At Sam's Community Cafe, run by Community Cooperative, anyone can walk in for a hot lunch.

"We just want to make sure that our kids are taken care of," said Janelle Olson, director of development at Community Cooperative, to WINK News. "We are open to whoever is hungry."

Each morning, the first 40 visitors can pick up food at the Community Cooperative pantry. "We have a well-stocked pantry," Olson said. "Whether it's the first time, or it's something that comes to you every summer, we want you to know that we're here."

Local dad Gregory Benjamin visits when his family needs support. "I'm grateful that it's here that I can come and feed them and stuff while we run around," Benjamin said.