This Day in Top 40 History: June 3

In pop music history, June 3 has seen chart-topping album releases, eternally classic singles, and unforgettable concerts. Here are the significant events that made up this day's pop music landscape.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Albums and songs popped up on this day to make a permanent impact on pop culture:

1995: Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams started a five-week stint at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?" This song was used in the movie Don Juan DeMarco and is a tribute to Adams' classic emotive style.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams started a five-week stint at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?" This song was used in the movie Don Juan DeMarco and is a tribute to Adams' classic emotive style. 2000: Britney Spears marked a milestone in her career when her second album, Oops!... I Did It Again, entered the Billboard 200 chart at No.1. With this album, she secured herself as the biggest pop icon of the year.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond chart-topping success, some culturally significant events in the pop music realm occurred on June 3:

1964: Ringo Starr was taken ill with tonsillitis and pharyngitis days before The Beatles embarked on a world tour. Much to the band's disappointment, Ringo had to be replaced for the first 11 days of the tour by session drummer Jimmie Nicol.

Ringo Starr was taken ill with tonsillitis and pharyngitis days before The Beatles embarked on a world tour. Much to the band's disappointment, Ringo had to be replaced for the first 11 days of the tour by session drummer Jimmie Nicol. 1967: Aretha Franklin's rendition of "Respect" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This version, written and originally recorded by Otis Redding, became an anthem for the feminist and civil rights movement. Franklin also took home two GRAMMY Awards for this song in 1968.

Aretha Franklin's rendition of "Respect" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This version, written and originally recorded by Otis Redding, became an anthem for the feminist and civil rights movement. Franklin also took home two GRAMMY Awards for this song in 1968. 1977: Bob Marley and the Wailers released their classic album Exodus. Although the songs were rooted in Reggae, their blending with pop elements opened the album to a wider audience and impacted scores of artists of all genres.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These concerts and appearances from June 3 through the years are memorable moments for many pop and rock fans:

1951: Frank Sinatra recorded the song "Birth of the Blues." While the song is rooted in jazz, it was a crossover that would become a hallmark of pop standards.

Frank Sinatra recorded the song "Birth of the Blues." While the song is rooted in jazz, it was a crossover that would become a hallmark of pop standards. 1964: The Rolling Stones made their first appearance on the popular American variety television show, The Hollywood Palace. This performance introduced the band to the American audience and set the stage for enduring success.

The Rolling Stones made their first appearance on the popular American variety television show, The Hollywood Palace. This performance introduced the band to the American audience and set the stage for enduring success. 1972: The Rolling Stones kicked off their record-breaking North American tour to promote their album Exile on Main St. Stevie Wonder was the opening act for the tour and would sometimes join the Stones at the end of the show for an encore medley. People who went to the concerts were blown away by the band's mix of rock, blues, and soul and their tremendous stage presence. The tour also received high praise from critics.