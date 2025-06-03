Three-Day Music Festival Coming Back to Captiva With Six Nashville Artists

The historic 'Tween Waters Inn & Marina will host its seventh Captivaville Songwriters Weekend. From June 13-15, six top musicians will fill the air with melodies while guests soak up beach vibes.

"It's Captiva's largest music festival, featuring local singer-songwriters for 72 hours of sun, fun, outstanding live music and the biggest party of the summer," said Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts (SCBR) in a statement to the Captiva Sanibel.

Music starts June 13 at sunset from 5:15 p.m. until 8 p.m. The next day brings poolside tunes from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday wraps up with brunch music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brian Sutherland brings his Nashville sound to the shore. His past shows include stints with The Beach Boys and Michael Ray. Award-winning writer Bridgette Tatum, who penned Jason Aldean's chart-topper She's Country, will share her talents.

Fresh from her Grand Ole Opry debut with Pam Tillis, Paige King Johnson adds seven Carolina Country Music Awards to the mix. Her past shows sparkled alongside Kane Brown and Clint Black.

Studio owner Caleb Neff joins the lineup from Juniper Recording. Rising star Gable Bradley adds his voice to the mix. NBC's The Voice alum Sheena Brook rounds out the talent.

SCBR Board Chairman Tony Lapi puts it simply: "What I love about Captivaville is how it brings people together in such a laid-back, joyful way."