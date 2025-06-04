Beyoncé’s MetLife Stadium Shows Rake in $70 Million, Break Box Office Records

Five nights at MetLife Stadium turned into gold as Beyoncé's shows brought in $70 million. The East Rutherford, New Jersey show was a massive success, drawing in 250,000 fans from May 22 to 29.

She broke four records at the MetLife venue. Queen Bey now holds the record for the most concerts by a single artist at MetLife with 12 shows, the most shows in a single tour with five, the highest ticket count on a single run, and the most concert earnings. Her star power continues to grow with each stop.

Speaking about her Cowboy Carter album with The Hollywood Reporter, Beyonce said, "There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth, and your dreams into your art, it's impossible to go backward."

Despite facing wind and rain, the shows went on during the Cowboy Carter Tour. Each night stretched three hours, with Beyoncé performing fresh tracks from the latest album alongside other fan favorites. The crowds remained strong and enthusiastic despite the cold and wet weather.

Before New Jersey, Beyoncé had a five-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which sold out with $55.7 million in sales. Only U2's Sphere residency and Take That's Wembley Stadium shows have earned more at one venue. But Beyonce's numbers keep climbing as the tour rolls on.

Through her BeyGOOD Foundation, she's donated over $3 million to those in need. The money helps wildfire victims in LA, funds student dreams with scholarships, and lifts up small business owners across the country.

What's next for the queen? The Cowboy Carter Tour continues with six nights at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then three at Paris's Stade de France. Then, she'll rock stages in Houston, DC, Atlanta, and Vegas until July 2025. Each city brings its own magic to the mix.