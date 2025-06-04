I'm a big fan of trying different foods at theme parks and here are 5 restaurants I'm dying to try at Universal's newest park.

Epic Universe officially opened at Universal Orlando Resort on May 22. I was able to go for a media preview early in April and was absolutely blown away. There is so much to do, so much to see and interact with, and so much to eat and drink. As I was walking around, I was drooling looking at various menus and seeing different things pass me as I was walking around. We had our lunch, as a group, at Oak & Star Tavern which was absolutely incredible BBQ. And while I would go back in a heartbeat, there are other foods I want to try and I'm already starting to make my list.

Epic Eats: 5 Foods I’m Dying to Try at Universal’s Newest Park

Between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, there are some amazing food options from sit down restaurants to quick service bites, and the same can be said about Epic Universe. Since I was just there one day, I can't wait to get back to try more of their offerings and here are 5 foods that I'm dying to try.

Burning Cheddar Bites- these can be found at the Burning Blade Tavern inside Dark Universe. A friend got them when we were there and she raved. They look almost like a mix between a cheese curd and a donut hole and come with a sriracha ranch.

Butterbeer Crepe- you can find this at Café L'air De La Sirène located inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Ministry of Magic. I already love butterbeer, so in crepe form it has to be good. Plus, the cafe is adorable and looks like a cafe you'd find on the streets of Paris. It's a quick service spot that also offers quiche Lorraine, baguette sandwiches, French onion soup and more.

DK Crush Float- I saw so many people walking around with this in Super Nintendo World, which is actually made up of 2 worlds: Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong Country. This one is served in a barrel and has pineapple soda inside with a waffle bowl on top with banana and pineapple soft serve with fun toppings. You can find it at The Bubbly Barrel.

Mac & Cheese Cones- Who doesn't love mac & cheese? And there's a few different varieties and all sound good, so it'll be hard to choose. But I already decided the one I'll try first is the PB&J - Pork, Bacon, and Jam. That combination sounds like perfection. There's also a Goldfish Mac & Cheese and a Dragon Fire Chicken Spire. These are being served up inside How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Berk at Hooligan's Grog & Gruel.

A Trip to Vesuvio- The menu at Pizza Moon in Celestial Park looks so good. So many reviews are saying this is the best theme park pizza ever, so I have to try it. I would be happy with any of them on their menu I'm sure, but this one sounds out of this world with fromage de lune, pepperoni, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, Calabrian chili, arugula and hot honey. I mean, wow. And it looks so cute inside!