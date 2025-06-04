Marriott Opens First StudioRes Hotel in Fort Myers, Plans 40 More by 2027

The first StudioRes hotel starts welcoming guests in Fort Myers, Florida, this June 5th. At $100 per night, this midrange extended stay spot marks Marriott's newest push into longer-term lodging.

"Since unveiling StudioRes only two years ago, we have been thrilled by the reception among owners and franchisees, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson," said Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development Leeny Oberg in a statement to PR Newswire.

Each of the 124 rooms comes fitted with a kitchen setup, including a stovetop, microwave, and refrigerator. Guests can use shared spaces, outdoor spots, workout rooms, and Wi-Fi-equipped work zones.

By 2027's end, Marriott plans to open 40 more StudioRes locations in the U.S. and Canada. They're keeping building costs in check with quick-assembly methods.

Concord Hospitality runs 80 Marriott sites already. They've signed on to add 40 more StudioRes spots in big U.S. cities. "Concord Hospitality's longstanding relationship with Marriott has been defined by strategic alignment, mutual trust and a shared commitment to quality," said Mark Laport, CEO & President of Concord Hospitality.

Guests at the Fort Myers site can easily get to Southwest Florida International Airport or take short trips to Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Manatee Park, Lakes Park, and the Caloosahatchee River.