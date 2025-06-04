Metro Development Opens Florida’s Largest Crystal-Blue Lagoon in North Fort Myers

A massive 6-acre water wonderland opened in North Fort Myers on May 30, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"This lagoon is more than just a beautiful body of water — it's a centerpiece for community and connection," said Jim Bavouset, president of Metro Development Group, to Business Wire.

Visitors can splash at the swim-up bar, tackle floating obstacle courses, zoom down waterslides, or play in the splash pad. Water gear rentals let guests try different activities. Tucked away, Cabana Cove offers a private VIP area for events.

The site started quietly welcoming guests in November 2024. "We had a chance to do a soft opening late last year for the residents. Since then we've slowly put things together, get more things open, and now we're where we have the entire place open," said Jimmy Cruz, general manager, to Cape Coral Breeze.

Local residents of the MetroLagoons community get special perks, like unlimited lagoon access, cheaper rentals, and food and drink discounts.

The site pulls in visitors statewide. "This is an extension of our lagoon program that we started in north Florida and carried to Southwest Florida," said Bavouset. "We're seeing visitors from Miami and Orlando coming to visit after a couple months of activity."

Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass sees the value. "It's another amenity where people don't have to travel to go to the beach or waterpark," he said.